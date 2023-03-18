Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 6,800 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 743.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHM opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

