Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITBO opened at $20.79 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

