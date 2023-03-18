Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FITBO opened at $20.79 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.