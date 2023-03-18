Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $594,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 51.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 35.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBH opened at $10.53 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

