Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after acquiring an additional 174,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,768,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,611,000 after acquiring an additional 547,144 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

NYSE MFC opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

