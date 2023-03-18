Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

