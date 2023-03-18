Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,499 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,020,000 after acquiring an additional 719,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,684,000 after acquiring an additional 65,674 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kemper Stock Down 7.2 %

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -26.27%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading

