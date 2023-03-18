Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in H World Group during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in H World Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H World Group Profile

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.