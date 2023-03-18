Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,827,000 after purchasing an additional 294,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Shares of FMX opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.