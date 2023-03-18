Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.9 %

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

SQM opened at $74.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.