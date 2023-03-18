Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

