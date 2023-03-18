Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 206,196 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,196 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBMP opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

