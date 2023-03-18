54,224 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,224 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Price Performance
SWN opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.