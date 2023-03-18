54,224 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,224 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

