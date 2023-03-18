Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 886 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,528 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.12 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

