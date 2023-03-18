Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $211,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BATS:BFEB opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

