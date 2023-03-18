Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,403 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 154.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,852,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,931 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $33,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 772,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

NYSE:WPM opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

