Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $644,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,737 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS IBMQ opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ)
