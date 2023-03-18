Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $644,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,737 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS IBMQ opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

