Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,558 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BSMT opened at $23.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $24.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

