Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.