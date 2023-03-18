Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.3 %
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
