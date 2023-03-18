332,691 Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 134,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,186. Insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

SG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $783.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.67. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $40.10.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

