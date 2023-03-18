Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000.

BATS PFEB opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $229.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

