FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,938,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FAUG opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $301.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

