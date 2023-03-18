Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Stock Down 4.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MET opened at $54.87 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.