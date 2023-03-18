Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $454,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

