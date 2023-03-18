Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after buying an additional 673,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,924,000 after buying an additional 185,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,831,000 after buying an additional 210,618 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $89.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

