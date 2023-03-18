Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BioNTech by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 32.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $234,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 28.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

BNTX opened at $129.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.22. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

