Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.91 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

