29,565 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

