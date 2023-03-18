Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,699,534 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.17. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

