Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $92.43.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

