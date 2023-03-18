Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $288.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

