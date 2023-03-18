Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in QuantumScape by 485.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in QuantumScape by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on QS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 5.29. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 48,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $443,509.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 629,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $4,323,085.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,019.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,457,199 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

