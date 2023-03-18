Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

