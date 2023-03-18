Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 76,800 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 24,182.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after buying an additional 4,633,143 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 174.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,054,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,598 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in United Microelectronics by 123.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,288,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,403,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after buying an additional 2,064,784 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,456,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 1,322,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.