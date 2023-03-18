Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

