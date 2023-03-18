Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

