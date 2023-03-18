Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.