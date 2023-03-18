Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 3,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $133.80.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,849.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,849.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,025,124 over the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

