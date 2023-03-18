Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,387,000. American Trust grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 61.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 131.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

