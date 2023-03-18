Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,821,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

SPOT stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $160.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

