Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,098,000 after buying an additional 163,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $211.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

