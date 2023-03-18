Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schiavi & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 63,034 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $82.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

