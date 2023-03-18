Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.41. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

