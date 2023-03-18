Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $143.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.29.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

