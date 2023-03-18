Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

