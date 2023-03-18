Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $322.23 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $261.80 and a 52-week high of $402.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

