Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 311,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,262 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

