Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -608.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.