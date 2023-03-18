Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 6.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $70,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE UNP opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.97. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

