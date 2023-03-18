Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

