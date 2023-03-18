Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.4% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.41.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

