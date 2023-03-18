14,262 Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.42. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

